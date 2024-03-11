Watch Ryan Gosling, Mark Ronson and Slash bring ‘I’m Just Ken’ to the 2024 Ocars

Hollywood A-lister Ryan Gosling took centre stage at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles last night (10th March) to deliver a performance of the Oscar-nominated ‘I’m Just Ken’.

The track, which is a highlight from the Barbie film soundtrack, was in contention for Best Original Song.

Gosling made a memorable entrance, seated in the audience next to star Margot Robbie, donning a glittering hot pink suit paired with a stark black cowboy hat. The performance then transitioned from the seats to the stage, as Gosling ascended a staircase to a pink-hued Oscars stage. Joined by Mark Ronson on bass, also embracing the pink theme of the night, they were accompanied by backup dancers, clad in black suits and cowboy hats.

There were also cameos from fellow Barbie Kens Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ncuti Gatwa, and a surprise solo performance from Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash.

Near the end of the performance, Gosling went back to the audience, offering his microphone to Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie, America Ferrera, and Emma Stone.

‘I’m Just Ken’ lost out for the award on the night, which was taken home by Billie Eilish’s fellow Barbie soundtrack contender ‘What Was I Made For’.

