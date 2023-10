Waterparks have released a new single, ‘SNEAKING OUT OF HEAVEN’.

The track arrives ahead of their upcoming live run in support of fifth album ‘INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY’, which came out earlier this year via Fueled By Ramen. Support will come from Stand Atlantic.

The run will visit:

OCTOBER

31 LONDON Roundhouse

NOVEMBER

01 SHEFFIELD o2 Academy

03 CARDIFF Great Hall

22 GLASGOW Barrowlands

23 BIRMINGHAM o2 Academy