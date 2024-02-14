Waxahatchee has shared a new track, ‘Bored’ – listen

Waxahatchee has unveiled ‘Bored’, the latest single from her upcoming album ‘Tigers Blood’.

With the full-length scheduled for release on 22nd March via ANTI- Records,the track is accompanied by a video filmed at Devil’s Backbone Tavern in Fischer, Texas, directed by Corbett Jones and Nick Simonite.

Of the song Katie Crutchfield says: “I feel like my comfort zone when writing songs lies somewhere on the emotional spectrum of sadness and heartache. Writing from a place of happiness scares me. Too earnest. Anger scares me even more. I wrote ‘Bored’ about one of those situations where anger was called for and was the only authentic place from which to write about what I was experiencing. It was a challenge for me and ‘Bored’ is the end result.”

The release of ‘Bored’ follows the announcement of ‘Tigers Blood’ last month, which was highlighted by the release of ‘Right Back to It’. The album includes performances from collaborators MJ Lenderman, Spencer Tweedy and Phil Cook, as well as trusted collaborator and producer Brad Cook.

‘Tigers Blood’ was primarily written during what Crutchfield describes as a “hot hand spell” while touring in 2022. For its recording, she returned to Sonic Ranch in Tornillo, Texas.

In addition to the single’s release, Waxahatchee has announced a European and UK tour for this summer, expanding upon the ‘Tigers Blood’ tour’s previously announced US dates. Tickets for the European leg of the tour will go on sale on 16th February at 10 am local time.

The dates read:

JULY

11 Paradiso, Amsterdam NL

12 Gebäude 9, Köln DE

13 Mojo Club, Hamburg DE

14 Cactusfestival, Bruges BE

15 Festsaal Kreuzberg, Berlin DE

17 Club Manufaktur, Schorndorf DE

18 Poolbar Festival, Feldkirch AT

19 Acoustic Lakeside Festival, Sittersdorf AT

21 Bogen F, Zurich CH

22 La Maroquinerie, Paris FR

24 Chalk, Brighton UK

25 O2 Forum Kentish Town, London UK

26 Latitude Festival, Southwold UK

27 New Century, Manchester UK

29 The Leeds Irish Centre, Leeds UK

30 Queen Margaret Union, Glasgow UK

31 The Belfast Empire Music Hall, Belfast UK

AUGUST

1 Vicar Street, Dublin IE