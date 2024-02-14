Waxahatchee has shared a new track, ‘Bored’ – listen

Waxahatchee has unveiled ‘Bored’, the latest single from her upcoming album ‘Tigers Blood’.
With the full-length scheduled for release on 22nd March via ANTI- Records,the track is accompanied by a video filmed at Devil’s Backbone Tavern in Fischer, Texas, directed by Corbett Jones and Nick Simonite.
Of the song Katie Crutchfield says: “I feel like my comfort zone when writing songs lies somewhere on the emotional spectrum of sadness and heartache. Writing from a place of happiness scares me. Too earnest. Anger scares me even more. I wrote ‘Bored’ about one of those situations where anger was called for and was the only authentic place from which to write about what I was experiencing. It was a challenge for me and ‘Bored’ is the end result.”
The release of ‘Bored’ follows the announcement of ‘Tigers Blood’ last month, which was highlighted by the release of ‘Right Back to It’. The album includes performances from collaborators MJ Lenderman, Spencer Tweedy and Phil Cook, as well as trusted collaborator and producer Brad Cook.
‘Tigers Blood’ was primarily written during what Crutchfield describes as a “hot hand spell” while touring in 2022. For its recording, she returned to Sonic Ranch in Tornillo, Texas.
In addition to the single’s release, Waxahatchee has announced a European and UK tour for this summer, expanding upon the ‘Tigers Blood’ tour’s previously announced US dates. Tickets for the European leg of the tour will go on sale on 16th February at 10 am local time.
The dates read:
JULY
11 Paradiso, Amsterdam NL
12 Gebäude 9, Köln DE
13 Mojo Club, Hamburg DE
14 Cactusfestival, Bruges BE
15 Festsaal Kreuzberg, Berlin DE
17 Club Manufaktur, Schorndorf DE
18 Poolbar Festival, Feldkirch AT
19 Acoustic Lakeside Festival, Sittersdorf AT
21 Bogen F, Zurich CH
22 La Maroquinerie, Paris FR
24 Chalk, Brighton UK
25 O2 Forum Kentish Town, London UK
26 Latitude Festival, Southwold UK
27 New Century, Manchester UK
29 The Leeds Irish Centre, Leeds UK
30 Queen Margaret Union, Glasgow UK
31 The Belfast Empire Music Hall, Belfast UK
AUGUST
1 Vicar Street, Dublin IE