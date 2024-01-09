Waxahatchee has announced a new album with early single ‘Right Back To It’

The single features MJ Lenderman.
Photo credit: Molly Matalon

Waxahatchee has announced a new album, the first for her new label home ANTI-.

‘Tigers Blood’ is due 22nd March, and features collaborations with MJ Lenderman, Spencer Tweedy and Phil and Brad Cook. She’s also shared a new single, ‘Right Back To It’, with a video directed by Corbett Jones and Nick Simonite.

Check out the track below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:

  1. 3 Sisters
  2. Evil Spawn
  3. Ice Cold
  4. Right Back To It
  5. Burns Out At Midnight
  6. Bored
  7. Lone Star Lake
  8. Crimes Of The Heart
  9. Crowbar
  10. 365
  11. The Wolves
  12. Tigers Blood
