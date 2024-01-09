Waxahatchee has announced a new album with early single ‘Right Back To It’

Waxahatchee has announced a new album, the first for her new label home ANTI-.

‘Tigers Blood’ is due 22nd March, and features collaborations with MJ Lenderman, Spencer Tweedy and Phil and Brad Cook. She’s also shared a new single, ‘Right Back To It’, with a video directed by Corbett Jones and Nick Simonite.

Check out the track below; the album’s full tracklisting reads: