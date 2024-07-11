Waxahatchee has shared a new video for album title-track ‘Tigers Blood’

Waxahatchee has released a new video for the title-track of her latest album ‘Tigers Blood’.

The video offers an intimate behind-the-scenes look at the recording process of the album at Sonic Ranch in Texas with producer Brad Cook. Opening with a voice memo from Katie Crutchfield, the visuals blend nostalgia and timelessness, mirroring the album’s sound.

It also coincides with the start of her European tour, which will see Katie perform several shows in the UK later this month.

Check out the video below, and catch Waxahatchee on tour at the following:

JULY

11 Amsterdam NL – Paradiso

12 Köln DE – Gebäude 9

13 Hamburg DE – Mojo Club

14 Bruges BE – Cactusfestival

15 Berlin DE – Festsaal Kreuzberg

17 Schorndorf DE – Club Manufaktur

18 Feldkirch AT – Poolbar Festival

19 Sittersdorf AT – Acoustic Lakeside Festival

21 Zurich CH – Bogen F [Sold Out]

22 Paris FR – La Maroquinerie [Sold Out]

24 Brighton UK – Chalk [Sold Out]

25 London UK – O2 Forum Kentish Town [Sold Out]

26 Southwold UK – Latitude Festival

27 Manchester UK – New Century [Sold Out]

29 Leeds UK – The Leeds Irish Centre [Sold Out]

30 Glasgow UK – Queen Margaret Union [Sold Out]

31 Belfast UK – The Belfast Empire Music Hall

AUGUST

1 Dublin IE – Vicar Street