Welly have a nosy over the garden fence for their new single, ‘Deere John’

It follows on from their debut tracks 'Shopping' and 'Soak Up The Culture'.

Newcomers Welly have released a new single, ‘Deere John’

The drop follows on from their debut ‘Shopping’ and follow-up ‘Soak Up The Culture’, and arrives ahead of their sets at Latitude Festival, Dork’s Day Out (London, 3rd August ‘FYI’), Victorious Festival and more.

Frontman Welly explains the track is “a story about a bloke who is sleeping around, and is in way over his head. I won’t give away too much of the plot (…as it gives clues to other new songs…) so have fun reading into that how you will.

“This is the best example of parochial British songwriting that I have yet to offer: Albarn, Dury, Turner, they all wrote about what they saw out of their bedroom window, and I try and write about what I see over the garden fence.

“‘Deere John’ was originally found on my Live dissertation EP, which I got a 2:1 for. I’ll let the public decide this time.”

