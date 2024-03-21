Welly make their opening gambit with exuberant new single ‘Shopping’

Newcomers Welly have released a new single, ‘Shopping’.

A track that offers up a wry side-eye to consumerism, it arrives alongside a video that sees the five-piece having a blast in a local shopping centre.

It’s “about the ‘grass is greener’ mentality – not just in products and tat, but in your surroundings,” frontman Welly says of the track. “There’s such beauty to that Yuppie era, the feeling it would never end: now there’s these cathedrals to excess up and down the country, shopping centres and high streets left to rot. I find them so romantic. So people complain about their local areas being crap, but then they buy their stuff online and dodge their taxes. Which means all that’s left are vape emporiums and retail parks. It shouldn’t die, they shouldn’t knock these places down, it’s our history. My songs point the finger, but don’t wag it. It’s just going “‘Look! Isn’t this funny, everyone?” over a disco-punk beat.”

Check it out below.