Welly have released a new holiday single, ‘Soak Up The Culture’ – “the ‘Macarena’ for the Magaluf generation!”

Newcomers Welly have released a new single, ‘Soak Up The Culture’.

The drop follows on from their debut ‘Shopping’, a track that offers up a wry side-eye to consumerism and has a video that sees the five-piece having a blast in a local shopping centre.

“There’s been a gap in the market for a lads-on-tour anthem, a gap-year themed song,” frontman Welly says of their new ‘un. “I think ‘Soak Up The Culture’ is the natural predecessor to a lineage of classic ‘holiday’ tunes… ’Summer Holiday’ by Cliff Richard, ‘Agadoo’ by Black Lace. ‘Soak Up The Culture’ promises to be the ‘Macarena’ for the Magaluf generation!”

Check it out below.