Jamie T, Wet Leg, The Streets and IDLES will headline Truck 2024

Jamie T, Wet Leg (pictured), The Streets and IDLES will headline Truck 2024.

They lead a line-up that will also feature Declan McKenna, Yard Act, Holly Humberstone, Peace, Soft Play, Sundara Karma, English Teacher, The Magic Gang, Fat Dog, Lime Garden, Folly Group, Divorce and Nieve Ella.

Plus, The Kooks, Sea Girls, Black Honey, The Snuts, The Mysterines, Willie J Healey, Bob Vylan, Katy B, NewDad, Antony Szmierek, The Wytches, The Royston Club, Been Stellar, Coach Party, The Pigeon Detectives and more.

Speaking about her debut at Truck, Holly Humberstone says: “The thought of doing UK festivals this summer is keeping me going through these winter months! Excited to play Truck Festival this year. Being able to play for all of you guys alongside some of my fave people will be a dream! See you there.”

The festival will take place from 25th-28th July at Hill Farm in Oxfordshire. Visit truckfestival.com for more information.