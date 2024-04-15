Weyes Blood beams down a new music video for ‘Andromeda’ on the fifth anniversary of ‘Titanic Rising’

Weyes Blood has unveiled a new music video for 'Andromeda', the lead single from her critically acclaimed 2019 album, 'Titanic Rising'.

The visually striking video, co-directed by Weyes Blood (Natalie Mering) alongside Ambar Navarro and Colton Stock, is a treat for fans both new and old. Filming began in 2018 but was ultimately completed this year, marking the song’s fifth anniversary.

The video itself takes viewers on a cosmic journey, featuring Weyes Blood portraying a dual role – an astronaut and an otherworldly alien riding a meteor.

This release comes after Weyes Blood’s most recent album, ‘And in The Darkness, Hearts Aglow’, which arrived in 2022.

Watch the mesmerising new video for ‘Andromeda’ below.

