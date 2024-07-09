W.H. Lung have announce a new album, ‘Every inch of earth pulsates’, and a UK tour

W.H. Lung have announced their third album ‘Every Inch of Earth Pulsates’, set for release later this year.

For this album, the band relocated to Sheffield to work with producer Ross Orton, known for his collaborations with MIA, Arctic Monkeys, and Working Men’s Club.

Singer Joseph Evans praised Orton’s approach, saying, “Ross is the Sheffield Steve Albini. He’s the king of not overthinking it and trusting the process of the art of recording songs. He was always there to stop us fucking around with cerebral stuff and get it down.” Guitarist Tom Sharkett added, “He was the exact producer we needed without us even realising. His productions and mixes are bombastic, lively and in your face. He brought a real dose of magic to the songs we’d written.”

‘Every Inch of Earth Pulsates’ follows the band’s previous albums ‘Incidental Music’ (2019) and ‘Vanities’ (2021). While the new record aims to capture a sense of liveness, it remains a meticulously composed and pristinely produced work. Sharkett described the album’s evolution, saying, “The big difference with this record is its directness in every sense.”

The band have released ‘How to Walk’ as the lead single from the album. Evans expressed his excitement about performing the track: “I can’t wait to play this live. We wanted a song to represent our live set, a new big one, and this is it. The reason I’m in a band is to play live music. For me, music is live music. That’s what it’s for, to be played with people.”

W.H. Lung have also announced a UK tour for November 2024 in support of the album.

The dates in full read:

NOVEMBER

16 New Century Hall, Manchester, UK

17 Mono, Glasgow, UK

19 Cluny 2, Newcastle, UK

20 Strange Brew, Bristol, UK

21 Islington Assembly Hall, London, UK

22 Voodoo Daddy’s, Norwich, UK

23 Bodega, Nottingham, UK

24 Hare & Hounds, Birmingham, UK