While She Sleeps have announced their sixth album with the title-track, ‘Self Hell’

While She Sleeps have announced their sixth album.

‘Self Hell’ – which is preceded by the title-track, out now – will arrive on 15th March, and is described in a press release as seeing them take influence from Aphex Twin, Gorillaz, Bicep, The Prodigy and Kendrick Lamar.

Sean Long says: “The name of the album is the foundation of how we view ourselves and the world. Everyone has a subjective experience like no other. Yet the constant that binds us IS the differences between us and the fact that we are all suffering in our own way. Don’t be too quick to judge and demonise, your time will come for redemption or damnification.

“We’ve been drawing inspiration from an array of misfit artists far from where you would usually pigeonhole While She Sleeps. Each member has brought in a different perspective of inspiration so far apart in genre that it has left us with a very odd and satisfying sonic. While She Sleeps will continue to keep the world guessing on what we will do next. Not only for the fans but this is a spiritual venture that we have to keep alive, moving, and constantly in flux. We do this by scaring ourselves with things we are not supposed to do. Every. Single. Day.”

Check out the new single below, and catch the band live at London’s Ally Pally on 23rd September.