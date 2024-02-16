While She Sleeps have shared a video for ‘To The Flowers’, a track from their sixth album ‘Self Hell’

While She Sleeps have released a new video for ‘To The Flowers’.

It’s a track from ‘Self Hell’, which will arrive on 15th March, and is described in a press release as seeing them take influence from Aphex Twin, Gorillaz, Bicep, The Prodigy and Kendrick Lamar.

Guitarist Sean Long says: “This song means a lot to us. As much as we love a good breakdown and heavy riff, a lot of our passion lies within emotive musical pieces. This song has nearly brought us all to tears multiple times simply because it touches something in us that we hold very dear. A pain we all know and have felt down to our deepest core.

“The essence of our personal pain expressed in music is what the band is all about. Talking about the things we know are difficult but necessary. The working title was called “radiohead” and that should help understand the feeling it gave us when writing it. This contains the “double whammy” that I stumbled across just before the song was finished. It went insanely viral when I posted it online so I just had to get it in the song. People have been saying it’s one of the greatest lead guitar parts of all time, I’ll take it.’

Check out the new single below.