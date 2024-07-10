Whitelands release new single ‘Cheer’ with howdogirlssleep remix

Shoegaze band Whitelands have released a new single titled ‘Cheer’, accompanied by a remix from guitarist Michael Adelaja under his howdogirlssleep moniker.

‘Cheer’, a fan favourite at live shows, is described by singer Etienne Quartey-Papafio as a “celebration of change, rebirth, and new life”.

Adelaja spoke about his process for creating the remix, saying, “It almost made itself. I knew that I wanted to create a very frenetic and progressive track, which supplemented the guitars which I drowned in even more reverb… A lot of the drums and foley are made from the same break, which was put into a myriad of effects, one being modulated by another, and by another and so on to create a completely procedural and unpredictable sound.”

The single is accompanied by a music video featuring footage from the band’s recent UK tour supporting Slowdive. The video was edited by Chris Tomsett, known as Innerstrings.

Reflecting on the band’s recent success, Quartey-Papafio stated, “It’s been a few months since touring with Slowdive and we still have people come up to us, just letting us know how amazing it was. And hearing how much people loved our album ‘Night-bound Eyes Are Blind To The Day’ truly feels like such a welcome to the scene. In this moment it feels like we can celebrate our successes as we work towards a follow-up.”

Whitelands are set to perform at several festivals and shows throughout the summer and into late 2024, including a headline slot at Pitchfork London.

The dates in full read:

AUGUST

2 Core Festival, Glasgow, UK

25 Krankenhaus Festival, Cumbria, UK

31 Manchester Psych Fest, Manchester, UK

SEPTEMBER

1 Edinburgh Psych Fest, Edinburgh, UK

NOVEMBER

9 Pitchfork Music Festival, London, UK

16 Live At Leeds In The City Festival, Leeds, UK