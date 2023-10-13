Wicked Lights are celebrating the release of their new EP with a video for ‘The Underlying’

Wicked Lights have released a new video for ‘The Underlying’.

It’s a track that celebrates expanding your horizons, and it’s taken from the Bangkok-based alt-indie outfit’s new EP ‘Have A Nice Dream’, which was recorded in a few weeks with frontman Two Charuson‘s best friend and producer Montonn Jira at Unisonic Sounds Studio.

Two says of the release: “Through the pandemic, a lot of things got taken away from us. Especially with making journeys, seeking new cultures and experiences or connecting with loved ones. I wrote this song to remind the listener and even myself that the joys in life are still out there and that we should not lose our sense of curiosity. And there is nothing better to remind us than when things have been taken away.

“Not having travelled anywhere for three years and to be able to start another journey again. To me it was so liberating. Having travelled so much before. To be able to enjoy the little things again that you can easily find anywhere new or even old places re-visited. For me the biggest joy is to connect with a total stranger, to be able renew the senses, just like how creating music is.

“We could die at any point in time. Life is uncertain for everyone. But even the best of us can forget the feelings, our values and philosophies if we stay still in the same place for too long. Everything around us changes every second. When you travel you are constantly moving, seeking, absorbing and connecting with people and places. To me that is the Underlying.”

Check it out below.