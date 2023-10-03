Wild Nothing has released a new single, ‘Dial Tone’.

It’s a track from his upcoming new album ‘Hold’, which is set for release on 27th October via Captured Tracks and will see Jack Tatum touring in the US and Canada this November.

A press release explains: “Whispers over the phone, tell me “I want you”, desire at a distance, kissing the dial tone — Wild Nothing’s new single is an anthem for world-weary romanticism, a bold profession of love delivered on the back of glammed out guitar and vocal manipulation. If not for the nod to cyber-romance, ‘Dial Tone’ would be right at home amidst the art-rock of Roxy Music.”

