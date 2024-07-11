Will Butler has released an “an open-hearted song about destroying the world” with his band Sister Squares – check out ‘Burn It Away’

Will Butler, formerly of Arcade Fire, has released a new single with his band Sister Squares.

The track, titled ‘Burn It Away’, is an anthemic synth-pop offering that follows the release of their self-titled album last year.

Butler explains: “I wanted to make an open-hearted song about destroying the world, about despair in the face of trying your best to find hope.” He adds, “There’s a lyric that got cut about thinking you see the sun rise but it’s just the forest fires burning over the horizon. But I think music is intrinsically hopeful—always implicitly arguing in favor of creation—so maybe the song balances itself out.”

Check it out below.

Butler and Sister Squares are set to embark on a tour of the UK and Europe, commencing on 13 July in Nijmegen, Netherlands, and concluding at the end of the month. The tour includes stops in Amsterdam, London, Dublin, and various festival appearances.

The dates in full read:

JULY

13 Valkhof Festival, Nijmegen, Netherlands

14 Melkweg, Amsterdam, Netherlands

16 Moth Club, London, UK

18 Super Bock Super Rock, Sesimbra, Portugal

19-20 Positivus Festival, Riga, Latvia

23 Galway International Arts Festival, Galway, Ireland

24 Grand Social, Dublin, Ireland

27 Low Festival, Benidorm, Spain