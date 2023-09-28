Will Joseph Cook has dropped a new single, ‘BORN TO LOSE’: “It definitely is a bit nihilistic”

Will Joseph Cook has released a new single and video, ‘BORN TO LOSE’.

It’s from his new ‘NOVELLA’ EP, due for release on Friday 13th October, which also features his recent singles ‘FEARLESS IS THE FLAME’, ‘MF BASSLINE’, and ‘PUNCHIN”.

Of the inspiration behind the song, he shares: “Being a young person in society right now feels like losing. I wrote BORN TO LOSE thinking about how making a name for yourself online somehow feels like one of the very few way to lift yourself out of the exploitative low paid work most of us end up doing. Yet, even winning at that game can feel like losing as so many people who get famous can experience a life of haters and derealisation. The song is giving a voice to the frustration you feel from not seeing a future of fairness or contentment ahead. So it definitely is a bit nihilistic lol. That said, it definitely pushes back at that negativity with a lot of hopeful lines in it too.”

Of the video, he adds: “Directed by long-term visual collaborator Bertie Gilbert and choreographed by one of London’s most promising dancers Laurie Case, the BORN TO LOSE video follows a group of young people uniting for a game of football after a rough day. However, the group turns their back on the match, instead breaking into cathartic dance. Sometimes the only way to win is by not playing at all, so the video is a metaphor for breaking away from society’s outdated expectations of what you should do with your life.”

Check out the new single below.