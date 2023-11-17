Will Joseph Cook has released a new video for ‘NOBODY’S HOME’, shot around Soho in London

Will Joseph Cook has released a new single and video, ‘Nobody’s Home’.

It’s from his ‘NOVELLA’ EP, which also features his recent singles ‘BORN TO LOSE’, ‘FEARLESS IS THE FLAME’, ‘MF BASSLINE’, and ‘PUNCHIN”.

He says of the release: “Nobody’s home is a string of feelings felt and conversations had with someone that truly gets you. The kind of interactions where you’re excited to be your true self, with every nuanced take you share received by open arms and playful curiosity. In my mind, the song’s story plays out across busy social settings and public places, with the vibe between us serving as a protective bubble that makes every idea novel and inviting. What a dope feeling that is! Surely it deserves a song.

“The video is a visual representation of how you see the person through your eyes, whether it’s your bestie, partner or fam. They’re such an unfathomably good and safe vibe that they literally glow, lighting up the world around them. We shot the video in Soho, London, dipping between a few of my favourite spots.

“‘Dunno Curated’ is the clothing store, it’s my favourite spot in London to pick up vintage. Always such a vibe in there. The pub is about 2 minutes from there called The Blue Posts. It’s one of those proper old school london boozers and has a genuine local feel which is mad for how central it is.

“Behind the glowing entity is my friend Miles who spent the entire day brightening people’s day in a green LED glowing morph suit. The silliness of the shoot really captured the energy of the song, just having a great time hanging out, doing dumb stuff for the hell of it.”

Check out the new single below.