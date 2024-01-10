William Doyle has released a new single about embracing unstoppable absurdity – check out ‘Now In Motion’

William Doyle has shared a new single, ‘Now In Motion’.

It’s the latest cut from upcoming album ‘Springs Eternal’, which is set for release on 16th February via Tough Love Records.

Explaining the idea behind the single, he says: “‘Now In Motion’ is the sound of dominoes beginning to tumble. A chain reaction that’s been set off and it can’t be reversed. One thing has led to another and now you’re knee-deep in it.

“In many ways this is the overall theme of the album Springs Eternal: there’s a deluge and you’re caught in the midst of it, maybe you’re even responsible for it, and perhaps you didn’t even notice until now it’s too late. But the best response, maybe the only response in the face of this irrevocable thing is to revel in it. Accept the absurdity in the situation, see the dark comedy and laugh/dance/sing/drink yourself senseless.”

