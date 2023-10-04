William Doyle has released a new AI-inspired single, ‘Surrender Yourself’: “Let’s stop surrendering ourselves to mediocre billionaires!”

William Doyle has released a new single, ‘Surrender Yourself’.

Inspired in part by AI, it’s his first track since 2021 album ‘Great Spans of Muddy Time’, and arrives ahead of an October tour.

“To ‘Surrender Yourself’ at first may seem like a call to liberation,” Doyle comments, “to surrender yourself to the present moment, to the unpredictability of life, to loosen your grip on the reins of your existence and enter a flow state. But read it again and the threat and menace of the phrase becomes apparent – You are surrounded. We have you exactly where we want you. There’s no way out. Surrender Yourself! The voice in this song is trying to convince you that it’s an ambassador of the former reading, but listen again and you’ll hear that it’s really the spokesperson of the latter.

“Some of the lyrics are adapted from a genuinely funny and quite revealing experimental interview with an AI chatbot trained on the words of Mark Zuckerberg published by The Guardian. The short-lived dream of the Metaverse was an inspiration for this song. Let’s stop surrendering ourselves to mediocre billionaires!”

Check it out below, and catch him live at the following:

OCTOBER

22 Sŵn Festival, Cardiff

24 Heartbreakers, Southampton

25 The Smokehouse, Ipswich

26 Ramsgate Music Hall, Ramsgate