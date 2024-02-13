Willie J Healey promises he’ll be “blowing doors off hinges” with a new spring tour

He's hitting the road in May.
Photo credit: Hollie Fernando

Willie J Healey has announced a new headline tour for spring.

The dates are in support of his latest album ‘Bunny’, which arrives last August via YALA! Records, and will be followed by festival sets at Truck, Tramlines and more.

He says: “Bunny tour round two! I feel lucky to be diving deeper into the depths of the UK, I’m intending on blowing doors off hinges.”

The dates read:

MAY
1 Exeter, Phoenix
2 Bath, Komedia
3 Cambridge, Mash
4 Southampton, Wanderlust Festival
5 Tunbridge Wells, Forum
7 Ipswich, The Baths
8 Leicester, O2 Academy
9 Hebden Bridge, Trades Club
10 York, The Crescent
11 Blackpool, Bootleg Social
12 Hull, Central Library

JULY
27 Oxford, Truck Festival
28 Sheffield, Tramlines Festival

AUGUST
9 Newquay , Boardmasters Festival
31 Manchester, Psych Festival

Tickets go on general sale from 10am this Friday, 16th February.

