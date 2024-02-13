Willie J Healey promises he’ll be “blowing doors off hinges” with a new spring tour

Willie J Healey has announced a new headline tour for spring.

The dates are in support of his latest album ‘Bunny’, which arrives last August via YALA! Records, and will be followed by festival sets at Truck, Tramlines and more.

He says: “Bunny tour round two! I feel lucky to be diving deeper into the depths of the UK, I’m intending on blowing doors off hinges.”

The dates read:

MAY

1 Exeter, Phoenix

2 Bath, Komedia

3 Cambridge, Mash

4 Southampton, Wanderlust Festival

5 Tunbridge Wells, Forum

7 Ipswich, The Baths

8 Leicester, O2 Academy

9 Hebden Bridge, Trades Club

10 York, The Crescent

11 Blackpool, Bootleg Social

12 Hull, Central Library

JULY

27 Oxford, Truck Festival

28 Sheffield, Tramlines Festival

AUGUST

9 Newquay , Boardmasters Festival

31 Manchester, Psych Festival

Tickets go on general sale from 10am this Friday, 16th February.