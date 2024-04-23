Willie J Healey has shared a new video for ‘The Apple’ ahead of his May tour.

The dates are in support of his latest album ‘Bunny’, which arrives last August via YALA! Records, and will be followed by festival sets at Truck, Tramlines and more.

He says: “I wrote ‘The Apple’ after feeling weird and self-aware. I was living in my head until I realised, man, life is short… so be yourself, get your cake and fu*king eat it!”

The dates read:

MAY

1 Exeter, Phoenix

2 Bath, Komedia

3 Cambridge, Mash

4 Southampton, Wanderlust Festival

5 Tunbridge Wells, Forum

7 Ipswich, The Baths

8 Leicester, O2 Academy

9 Hebden Bridge, Trades Club

10 York, The Crescent

11 Blackpool, Bootleg Social

12 Hull, Central Library