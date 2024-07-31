Willow Kayne explores the allure of privilege in new single, ‘the good life’

Willow Kayne has released a new single, ‘the good life’.

The track follows her 2023 releases ‘Robot Lovers’, ‘Riots’, and ‘cola head’, and it sees the Ivor Novello-winning artist explore the contrast between different social circles and lifestyles in London.

Kayne explains: “I wrote this song at a time when I was mixing with circles of people from a very different world to mine, who were living a lifestyle that I couldn’t keep up with whatsoever. As much as I pitied them in ways, there was a part of me that wanted to join in with it all. I was seeing sides of London that I didn’t know even existed, and experiencing a world that I was completely alien to. The song talks about how I will never fit into that life even if I wanted to, but how fun it is to have a peek inside. ‘The good life’ in question isn’t all that it’s cracked up to be if you look closely.”

‘the good life’ marks her first release of 2024, signalling a new chapter in her musical career.