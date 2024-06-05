Willow Kayne battles with her head and heart with new single ‘Riots’

Willow Kayne has released a new single, ‘Riots’.

It follows on from recent drop ‘Robot Lovers’ and last year’s single ‘Cola Head’, which in turn followed on from her debut EP ‘Playground Antics’, and a number of singles including 2022’s ‘Mr Universe (ft. General Levy)’.

She explains: “This song is about being emotionally unavailable, and the questionable things you do because of it. I wanted to talk about that moment where your head and heart are at war with each other about what you should do… the first lyric I wrote when writing this song was “My head wants you but my heart won’t let me”. Shite lyric but it birthed this song so I can’t be mad.”

Check out the new single below.