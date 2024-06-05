Willow Kayne battles with her head and heart with new single ‘Riots’

"Shite lyric but it birthed this song so I can’t be mad."

Willow Kayne has released a new single, ‘Riots’.

It follows on from recent drop ‘Robot Lovers’ and last year’s single ‘Cola Head’, which in turn followed on from her debut EP ‘Playground Antics’, and a number of singles including 2022’s ‘Mr Universe (ft. General Levy)’.

She explains: “This song is about being emotionally unavailable, and the questionable things you do because of it. I wanted to talk about that moment where your head and heart are at war with each other about what you should do… the first lyric I wrote when writing this song was “My head wants you but my heart won’t let me”. Shite lyric but it birthed this song so I can’t be mad.”

Check out the new single below.

SHARE:
LATEST NEWS
Music News
Nieve Ella, Somebody's Child and more have joined Kings of Leon's day of BST Hyde Park
Music News
Goat Girl have shared their super personal new single, 'words fell out'
Music News
Jamie xx has announced his collab-packed second solo album 'In Waves', and a gig at London's Ally Pally
READ MORE