Willow Kayne is unimpressed with tech on her first single of the year, ‘Robot Lovers’

Willow Kayne has released a new single, ‘Robot Lovers’.

It follows on from last year’s single ‘Cola Head’, which in turn followed on from her debut EP ‘Playground Antics’, and a number of singles including 2022’s ‘Mr Universe (ft. General Levy)’.

She explains: “‘Robot Lovers’ is about how the internet has warped our generation’s perception of love, resulting in us never being fully satisfied. We are programmed to want something that doesn’t exist. The song talks about how even if you had an AI generated perfect match for you, it still just wouldn’t feel right.”

Check out the new single below.