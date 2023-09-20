Wings of Desire are going to showcase their early material with a new anthology, ‘Life Is Infinite’

The duo have a few live shows coming up with Bleach Lab, too.
Photo Credit: Holly Whitaker

Wings of Desire are going to release an anthology, ‘Life Is Infinite’.

A compilation of their early material, it’s set for release on 8th December following upcoming shows with Bleach Lab (November).

They’ve also shared two new tracks. Of the first, ‘A Gun In Every Home’, they explain: “Surrendering to yourself can be one of the most difficult things to achieve. We have so many mental programs and blocks preventing us from allowing ourselves to just ‘be’. A gun in every home explores the idea of reflecting on one’s shadow in order to break through to the other side. A dark night of the soul, although painful, is a necessary storm we have to go through in order to experience growth and expansion in this incarnation.”

And of the second, ‘001 [Tame The War, Feed The Fire]’: “Is it our burning desires which will lead us and our planet to our ultimate destruction? Or will strength, love and unity lead us to a new beginning? A grand reset… our year zero.”001 was a song written before this incarnation of the band. The last few lines giving us the final piece of the puzzle…our name: ‘Tame the war, feed the fire, can’t deny the wings of desire’. “Our desires often take over us and have wings of their own. We must eliminate/burn through our desires in order to reach higher states of consciousness. Our attachments can lead us down destructive paths.”

Check out the singles below, and catch the band live at the following:

NOVEMBER
14 Bristol – Thekla w/ Bleach Lab 
15 Brighton – Patterns w/ Bleach Lab 
16 London – Scala w/ Bleach Lab 

The anthology’s tracklisting reads:

  1. Runnin’
    1. Be Here Now
      1. Choose A Life
        1. A Gun In Every Home
          1. Better Late Than Never
            1. Perfect World
              1. Chance Of A Lifetime
                1. I Will Try My Best
                  1. A Million Other Suns
                    1. 001 [Tame The War, Feed The Fire]
                      1. Made Of Love
                        1. Angels
                          1. [The Knife]
