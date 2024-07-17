Wings of Desire have shared ‘Forgive & Forget’ from their upcoming EP, which will raise money for community project The Long Table

Wings Of Desire have released a new track, ‘Forgive & Forget’.

It’s taken from their new EP, ‘Shut Up & Listen’. Set for release on 30th August, the new effort will see a special cassette version raising money for community project The Long Table in Stroud, which offers pay-what-you-can meals and is under threat of eviction.

James and Chloe explain: “Grassroots organisations that serve the community are more important than ever, and new models of social enterprise that nurture the health, community and spiritual wellbeing of the most marginalised must be preserved at all costs.

“The Long Table is the beating heart of our local community in Stroud, they run a radical social project with a pay what you can system that serves around 40,000 hot meals a year. It’s about dignity, equality, and everyone helping their neighbours in need. Earlier this year their home Brimscombe Mill was sold from beneath them and it is now at risk of being turned into warehouse space for the new owner.

“The Shut Up & Listen EP grew out of our need to preserve this sacred space and support our unique local community, which is the closest thing we have to a new earth. We have put together a limited edition cassette tape and all proceeds will go to The Long Table in helping them fight their impending eviction.

“We will follow their lead and offer a pay what you can system to ensure that just like basic human necessities are not gate kept, that creativity should be accessible to all.”