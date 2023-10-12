Wings of Desire have shared a new live session video for ‘001 [Tame The War, Feed The Fire’]’

Wings of Desire have shared a live session video for ‘001 [Tame The War, Feed The Fire’]’.

It’s one of the first tracks taken from their new anthology, ‘Life Is Infinite’. A compilation of their early material, it’s set for release on 8th December following upcoming shows with Bleach Lab in November.

They say of the track: “Is it our burning desires which will lead us and our planet to our ultimate destruction? Or will strength, love and unity lead us to a new beginning? A grand reset… our year zero.”001 was a song written before this incarnation of the band. The last few lines giving us the final piece of the puzzle…our name: ‘Tame the war, feed the fire, can’t deny the wings of desire’. “Our desires often take over us and have wings of their own. We must eliminate/burn through our desires in order to reach higher states of consciousness. Our attachments can lead us down destructive paths.”

Check out the video below, and catch the band live at the following:



NOVEMBER

14 Bristol – Thekla w/ Bleach Lab

15 Brighton – Patterns w/ Bleach Lab

16 London – Scala w/ Bleach Lab

The anthology’s tracklisting reads: