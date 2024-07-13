Wireless Festival announces early Sunday closure for Euro 2024 final amid lineup changes

Wireless Festival has announced an early closure on Sunday to accommodate the Euro 2024 final, following a series of last-minute changes to the lineup.

The Finsbury Park festival, which is happening across this weekend, took to social media to inform attendees of the revised schedule. The event will now conclude at 7pm on Sunday, with organisers stating the change was made “to give you plenty of time to travel home to watch the EURO final England vs Spain match”.

This announcement comes in the wake of two high-profile cancellations. Tyla has withdrawn from her festival appearances and upcoming world tour due to a long-term injury, while Digga D has also pulled out of the event. The rapper’s reasons for cancellation have not been specified.

Despite these changes, the festival has confirmed that Sunday’s headliner, Doja Cat, will still perform her full set as originally planned. Full stage times are expected to be released later today, providing attendees with a comprehensive schedule for the weekend’s performances.