Wishy have shared a new single ‘Sick Sweet’, announce headline show at London’s The Windmill

Wishy have unveiled their latest single ‘Sick Sweet’, taken from their forthcoming debut album ‘Triple Seven’, set for release on 16th August via Winspear.

The new track follows previously released singles ‘Love On The Outside’ and the album’s title track ‘Triple Seven’. Kevin Krauter explains: “This song is about wanting something or someone despite doubts or misgivings, and laying it all on the line to see it through. I was inspired by an Oasis interview asking Liam Gallagher what his lyrics are generally about and he says something to the effect of ‘Just living life’ and ‘Just going for it.’ That’s the energy I put into this song.”

The release comes accompanied by a music video directed by Nate Kahn, featuring footage from the band’s recent tour with Narrow Head and their day off in Florida.

Wishy have also announced a headline show at The Windmill in Brixton on 5 November, as part of their extensive tour across the US, UK, and EU. The tour includes appearances at Pitchfork London and Hopscotch festivals, as well as support slots for American Football and Guided By Voices.

The dates in full read:

JULY

19 The HI-Fi Annex, Indianapolis, IN, USA

SEPTEMBER

5 Hopscotch Music Festival, Raleigh, NC, USA

6 Hopscotch Music Festival, Raleigh, NC, USA

7 Hopscotch Music Festival, Raleigh, NC, USA

28 Thalia Hall, Chicago, IL, USA

OCTOBER

26 London Calling Festival, Amsterdam, Netherlands

27 Neue Zukunft, Berlin, Germany

28 Aalhaus, Hamburg, Germany

31 Mezz, Breda, Netherlands

NOVEMBER

1 L’Alimentation Générale, Paris, France

2 Vera, Groningen, Netherlands

5 Windmill, London, UK

6 YES (Basement), Manchester, UK

7 Rum Shack, Glasgow, UK

9 Pitchfork Festival, London, UK

18 Club Cafe, Pittsburgh, PA, USA

20 Baby’s All Right, New York, NY, USA

21 PhilaMOCA, Philadelphia, PA, USA

22 Songbyrd, Washington, DC, USA

23 Masquerade – Purgatory, Atlanta, GA, USA

25 drkmttr, Nashville, TN, USA

26 Hi-Fi, Indianapolis, IN, USA

DECEMBER

5 Schubas, Chicago, IL, USA

6 Xray Arcade, Milwaukee, WI, USA

10 Barboza, Seattle, WA, USA

11 Polaris Hall, Portland, OR, USA

13 Bottom of the Hill, San Francisco, CA, USA

14 The Echo, Los Angeles, CA, USA

15 Valley Bar, Phoenix, AZ, USA

17 Mohawk (Indoors), Austin, TX, USA

18 Andy’s Bar, Denton, TX, USA