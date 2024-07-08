Wishy have shared a new single ‘Sick Sweet’, announce headline show at London’s The Windmill

Wishy have unveiled their latest single ‘Sick Sweet’, taken from their forthcoming debut album ‘Triple Seven’, set for release on 16th August via Winspear.
The new track follows previously released singles ‘Love On The Outside’ and the album’s title track ‘Triple Seven’. Kevin Krauter explains: “This song is about wanting something or someone despite doubts or misgivings, and laying it all on the line to see it through. I was inspired by an Oasis interview asking Liam Gallagher what his lyrics are generally about and he says something to the effect of ‘Just living life’ and ‘Just going for it.’ That’s the energy I put into this song.”
The release comes accompanied by a music video directed by Nate Kahn, featuring footage from the band’s recent tour with Narrow Head and their day off in Florida.
Wishy have also announced a headline show at The Windmill in Brixton on 5 November, as part of their extensive tour across the US, UK, and EU. The tour includes appearances at Pitchfork London and Hopscotch festivals, as well as support slots for American Football and Guided By Voices.
The dates in full read:
JULY
19 The HI-Fi Annex, Indianapolis, IN, USA
SEPTEMBER
5 Hopscotch Music Festival, Raleigh, NC, USA
6 Hopscotch Music Festival, Raleigh, NC, USA
7 Hopscotch Music Festival, Raleigh, NC, USA
28 Thalia Hall, Chicago, IL, USA
OCTOBER
26 London Calling Festival, Amsterdam, Netherlands
27 Neue Zukunft, Berlin, Germany
28 Aalhaus, Hamburg, Germany
31 Mezz, Breda, Netherlands
NOVEMBER
1 L’Alimentation Générale, Paris, France
2 Vera, Groningen, Netherlands
5 Windmill, London, UK
6 YES (Basement), Manchester, UK
7 Rum Shack, Glasgow, UK
9 Pitchfork Festival, London, UK
18 Club Cafe, Pittsburgh, PA, USA
20 Baby’s All Right, New York, NY, USA
21 PhilaMOCA, Philadelphia, PA, USA
22 Songbyrd, Washington, DC, USA
23 Masquerade – Purgatory, Atlanta, GA, USA
25 drkmttr, Nashville, TN, USA
26 Hi-Fi, Indianapolis, IN, USA
DECEMBER
5 Schubas, Chicago, IL, USA
6 Xray Arcade, Milwaukee, WI, USA
10 Barboza, Seattle, WA, USA
11 Polaris Hall, Portland, OR, USA
13 Bottom of the Hill, San Francisco, CA, USA
14 The Echo, Los Angeles, CA, USA
15 Valley Bar, Phoenix, AZ, USA
17 Mohawk (Indoors), Austin, TX, USA
18 Andy’s Bar, Denton, TX, USA