Witch Fever have shared a VLURE remix of ‘Blessed Be Thy’ ahead of their tour with Hot Milk

Witch Fever have shared a VLURE remix of ‘Blessed Be Thy’.

It’s a track from the band’s debut album ‘Congregation’, and it arrives ahead of their Hot Milk support slots, which include a stop at London O2 Forum, Kentish Town tonight (Wednesday, 22nd November).

Amy Walpole explains: “We knew we wanted VLURE to do this remix because we were really keen to get a Blade Blood Rave vibe! Blessed Be Thy is super doomy and heavy at its core so it’s so cool to see how they pulled it apart and put it back together again in such an exciting way. Blessed Be Thy is one of our favourite tracks on the album and we love that it has a new lease of life for everyone to enjoy! It celebrates the song and gives new meaning, new anger, and new emotion to it.”

Check it out below, and catch them live at the following:

NOVEMBER

22: London O2 Forum, Kentish Town

24: Birmingham O2 Institute 2

25: Manchester Academy