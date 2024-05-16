Wunderhorse have announced a brand new album with early teaser track ‘July’

Wunderhorse have announced their brand new album.

Their second full-length following on from 2022 debut ‘Cub’, ‘Midas’ is set for release on 30th August via Communion and is teased by new single ‘July’.

Jacob Slater explains: “When we first went into the studio to make this record, the only thing we were sure about is how we wanted it to sound; very imperfect, very live, very raw; no frills. We wanted it to sound like your face is pressed up against the amplifiers, like you’ve been locked inside the bass drum.”

Check out the new single below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:

Midas

Rain

Emily

Silver

Arizona

Superman

July

Cathedrals

Girl

Aeroplane