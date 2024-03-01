Wunderhorse, The Magic Gang and more have signed up for next year’s Dot To Dot Festival

Wunderhorse (pictured) have joined the bill for next year’s Dot To Dot Festival.

The band are leading the second batch of acts for 2024, which also includes The Magic Gang, Antony Szmierek, Home Counties, Lizzie Esau, Bleach Lab, Gurriers, The Bug Club, Infinity Song, Ducks LTD, His Lordship, Cosmorat, Tim Atlas, Anna Erhard, Lucy Tun, C Turtle and loads more.

They join a line-up that already features headliners – and former Dork cover stars – Jockstrap, plus their first 15 spotlight artists for 2024, Aziya, Florry, Hovvdy, Jianbo, Gglum, Kaeto, Man/Woman/Chainsaw, Mary In The Junkyard, Nate Brazier, Panic Shack, Picture Parlour, Rushy, The Dare, Trout, and Welly.

The dates are:

Bristol: Saturday 25th May 2024

Nottingham: Sunday 26th May 2024

Visit dottodotfestival.co.uk for more information, and alttickets.com for tickets.