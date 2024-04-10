Wunderhorse have returned with a brand new single, ‘Midas’

Wunderhorse are back with a new single, ‘Midas’.

Speaking on the inspiration for the song, frontman Jacob Slater explains: “The song was written in a bathtub in Paris, and forgotten about until it resurfaced in Minnesota. Midas is the guy who makes you feel like a pencil stub, all used up and nothing to show for it, but it’s always just business as far as he’s concerned.”

This marks the first new music since 2022’s ‘Cub’, which propelled the band from basement gigs to Glastonbury and sold-out shows at Kentish Town’s O2 Forum. The extensive touring that followed also solidified the band’s line-up, with guitarist Harry Fowler, drummer Jamie Staples and bassist Peter Woodin becoming permanent members.

The band’s busy 2024 schedule includes headline slots at Dot to Dot Festival alongside Jockstrap, along with appearances at Reading & Leeds and several other major festivals.

APRIL

10 Wolverhampton, Civic Hall *

12 London, Alexandra Palace*

13 Brighton, The Brighton Centre *

14 Bournemouth, O2 Academy*

MAY

16 Brighton, The Great Escape Festival

25 Bristol, Dot to Dot Festival

26 Nottingham, Dot to Dot Festival

JULY

12-14 Glasgow, TRNSMT Festival

AUGUST

7-11 Cornwall, Boardmasters Festival

22-25 Reading and Leeds Festival

*supporting Declan McKenna