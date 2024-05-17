Wunderhorse have confirmed their biggest UK and Europe tour to date.

The news follows on from the announcement of a brand new album. Their second full-length following on from 2022 debut ‘Cub’, ‘Midas’ is set for release on 30th August via Communion and is teased by new single ‘July’.

Jacob Slater explains: “When we first went into the studio to make this record, the only thing we were sure about is how we wanted it to sound; very imperfect, very live, very raw; no frills. We wanted it to sound like your face is pressed up against the amplifiers, like you’ve been locked inside the bass drum.”

Check out the new single below; the tour will visit:

OCTOBER

3 Rock City, Nottingham

4 O2 Institute, Birmingham

5 O2 Academy, Bristol

7 The 1865, Southampton

8 The Great Hall, Cardiff

10 O2 Academy Brixton, London

11 O2 Academy, Oxford

12 UEA, Norwich

14 O2 Academy, Liverpool

15 Barrowland, Glasgow

16 Vicar Street, Dublin

18 Becketts Students’ Union, Leeds

19 Academy, Manchester

20 NX, Newcastle