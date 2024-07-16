The xx are back in the studio and ‘having a good time’, reveals Jamie xx

The xx are currently working on their new album, with Jamie xx revealing that the band are “having a good time” during the process.

During an appearance on MistaJam’s evening show on Capital Dance, Jamie xx opened up about the band’s return to the studio. The DJ and producer discussed the group’s reunion following their individual solo projects, likening it to The Avengers coming together.

“Yes, it is like The Avengers! We’ve said it ourselves. It’s always so nice to get back together with them. I mean, they came on stage with me at Glastonbury as well, and I couldn’t stop smiling. I was aware that I was on TV, but I just felt like such a dork,” Jamie shared.

He continued, “It was a really lovely moment. And we’ve been in the studio again recently and it just feels like old times.” Confirming that they are indeed working on new xx music, Jamie added, “I mean, it’s early days. But yeah, we’re having a good time.”

Jamie also touched on the challenges and potential of their new work, explaining how their individual experiences are influencing the band’s sound. “I think that was the idea of us going out and doing our own things,” he said. “So, we’re further apart, I guess, and then when we get back into the studio it is a bit more of a challenge and we have bigger pools to draw from. I think it’s going to be difficult when we get a bit more into it, but ultimately that is going to make the record better.”

You can rediscover their 2009 classic debut record below. Tune into MistaJam’s Evening Show on Capital Dance Mondays to Thursdays from 7:00pm – 10pm and on Global Player: