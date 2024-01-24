Y Not Festival has unveiled 2024’s line-up.

The event – which runs from 2nd-4th August at Pikehall, Derbyshire – will be headlined by Snow Patrol, Jamie T (pictured) and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds.

Also on the bill, are Declan McKenna, The Vaccines, Holly Humberstone, Soft Play, Yard Act, Pale Waves, Black Honey, The Mysterines, NewDad, Nieve Ella, Do Nothing, Spector, 86TVS, English Teacher, Bleach Lab, HotWax, Lambrini Girls and loads more.

Jason Oakley, Managing Director at Y Not Festival, says: “Firstly I want to thank everyone who supported us again last year, who came along and enjoyed some fantastic music with us in our favourite place. We’re working hard to make this year even better, and we’re beyond excited to share 2024’s line-up with you. Heading to Pikehall this August is Snow Patrol, Jamie T and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, as well as our Thursday headliners Kaiser Chiefs! There’s a huge line-up across the whole weekend including The Kooks, The Vaccines, Holly Humberstone, Jake Bugg, Katy B, Black Honey and so many more. We can’t wait to welcome you back this year!”

Find out more at ynotfestival.com.