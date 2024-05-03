Yannis & The Yaw have announced their first-ever live shows.

The new project from Yannis Philippakis of Foals and late drummer Tony Allen arrived last month with debut track ‘Walk Through Fire’, taken from upcoming EP ‘Lagos Paris London’, due on 30th August. You can read all about it here, in his Dork Playlist cover.

The dates read:

SEPTEMBER

10 Amsterdam, Paradiso

11 Paris, La Cigale

13 London, KOKO

Yannis has also shared a new video for ‘Walk Through Fire’, which was shot during an art installation held in east London, during which passers-by were given the song to listen to while watching related imagery on a wall of TVs.

Collaborator and director Kit Monteith explains: “The idea for the ‘Walk Through Fire’ video came about from not really wanting to make a music video, or at least mainly wanting to make a work of art that would somehow find its way into video form, something inclusive and fun that would make them question their role as a listener. The video is a record of the artwork, the physical interactions people had with it and a space for its themes to be shared further afield, so too with the interactive digital website version which I also see as a key component to the artwork as a whole.”