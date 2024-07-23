Yannis & The Yaw explore apocalyptic environmental degradation with their new single, ‘Rain Can’t Reach Us’

Yannis & The Yaw, a collaboration between Foals frontman Yannis Philippakis and the late drummer Tony Allen, have released a new single.

‘Rain Can’t Reach Us’ arrives ahead of their upcoming EP ‘Lagos Paris London’. The five-track effort, set for release on 30th August via Transgressive, features the new single alongside previously released tracks ‘Walk Through Fire’ and ‘Under The Strikes’.

Philippakis says of the track: “We actually referred to ‘Rain Can’t Reach Us’ as ‘The Tornado’ for a long time because it feels like a gale blowing through your house and it’s just cool to hear Tony at the heart of that.

“There’s a chance it could have become a Foals track, but sharing that idea with Tony made it become this other thing. I think that’s really exciting, it’s like putting in random coordinates, getting in your car and driving and not knowing where you’re going to show up. You could be led anywhere.”

Check it out below.

Yannis & The Yaw will make their live debut at Belgium’s Crammerock Festival, followed by headline shows in Amsterdam, Paris, and a sold-out performance at London’s KOKO.

Yannis will also host two in-store signing sessions to mark the EP’s release, at Oxford’s Truck Store on 30th August and London’s Rough Trade East on 2nd September.

The dates in full read:

SEPTEMBER

7 Crammerock Festival, Stekene, Belgium

10 Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands

11 La Cigale, Paris, France

13 KOKO, London, UK (SOLD OUT)