Yannis & The Yaw have released a new single inspired by the Paris refuse strikes, ‘Under The Strikes’

Yannis & The Yaw have released a new single, ‘Under The Strikes’.

The new project from Yannis Philippakis of Foals and late drummer Tony Allen arrived earlier this year with debut track ‘Walk Through Fire’, taken from upcoming EP ‘Lagos Paris London’, due on 30th August. You can read all about it here, in his Dork Playlist cover.

Yannis says of the new single: “‘Under The Strikes’ was inspired by walking to the studio during Paris’s refuse strikes, where trash was piled three stories high. I was fascinated by the idea that we were born into the greatest period of history and yet, things were disintegrating at the same time: we were finding the positives were mirrored by new lows and social disintegration.

“So that’s the backdrop but there’s also a kind of coda at the end, a sense of farewell almost, which felt really poignant as it was the last thing we would work on of Tony’s.”

Yannis will soon perform his debut shows with the project, too:

SEPTEMBER

10 Amsterdam, Paradiso

11 Paris, La Cigale

13 London, KOKO

Check out the new single below.