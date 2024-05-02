Yard Act have shared a fancy new session video, ‘Live From Utopia’

Yard Act have dropped a new session video.

The clip features live recordings of ‘Dream Job’ and ‘A Vineyard For The North’, with the full six-track session going live on 16th May via the band’s YouTube page.

Speaking about the set build, the band comment: “Washed up on a tropical island by mistake. It was a party but we were the only ones there, apart from the sea, which was clapping and cheering us on the whole time. Never gonna give it up!”

These new live sessions arrive ahead of Yard Act’s upcoming US tour in support of their second album, ‘Where’s My Utopia?’.