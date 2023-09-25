Yard Act have announced a headline tour for spring 2024.

The dates include their biggest London headline show to date at the Eventim Apollo Hammersmith on 27th March, with the news following the release of their latest single ‘The Trench Coat Museum’.

The details are:

MARCH

13 The Nick Rayns LCR (UEA), Norwich, UK

14 Rock City, Nottingham , UK

15 O2 Academy, Glasgow, UK

16 O2 Apollo, Manchester, UK

17 Northumbria University, Newcastle, UK

19 Mandela Hall, Belfast, UK

20 Vicar Street, Dublin, IE

22 Invisible Wind Factory, Liverpool, UK

23 O2 Academy, Bristol, UK

25 The Dome, Brighton, UK

27 Eventim Apollo, London, UK