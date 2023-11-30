Yard Act have released a new video for ‘Petroleum’ that stars Rose Matafeo

Yard Act have released a new single and video, ‘Petroleum’.

It’s a track from the band’s upcoming second album, ‘Where’s My Utopia?’, which will be released on 1st March accompanied by a huge Leeds show at Millenium Square on 3rd August.

Speaking about the video, James Smith says: “‘Petroleum’ finds The Visitor as she stumbles into the hideout of a fearsome Biker gang called The Utopians. She’s still on the run from the H.G.E agents. It was a lot of fun shooting this video, and a joy to watch our friend Rose Matafeo bring the leader of The Utopians to life. Though the story isn’t being told in a linear format, I hope that the journey of The Visitor through the last three videos is starting to come together and reveal that we’re working on something bigger here. More to come!”

Rose Matafeo adds: “I screen most of my phone calls, but when the phone flashes up ‘JAMES YARD ACT’ you’re gonna pick that up straight away. To feature in a Yard Act video has been on my bucket list ever since I added it to my bucket list after they asked me so I could have the satisfaction of crossing it off my bucket list. The overall vision for this album is so creatively ambitious and fun and cool and I’m so stoked to even be a little part of it. Sorry for my bad accent. Not sorry for the line dancing.”

The band are also taking the album on the road in spring 2024. The dates include their biggest London headline show to date at the Eventim Apollo Hammersmith on 27th March.

The spring tour will visit:

MARCH

13 The Nick Rayns LCR (UEA), Norwich, UK

14 Rock City, Nottingham , UK

15 O2 Academy, Glasgow, UK

16 O2 Apollo, Manchester, UK

17 Northumbria University, Newcastle, UK

19 Mandela Hall, Belfast, UK

20 Vicar Street, Dublin, IE

22 Invisible Wind Factory, Liverpool, UK

23 O2 Academy, Bristol, UK

25 The Dome, Brighton, UK

27 Eventim Apollo, London, UK