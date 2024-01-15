Yard Act’s new single ‘We Make Hits’ is big, bold and loads of fun – listen

Yard Act have dropped a new taster of their upcoming second album ‘Where’s My Utopia’, titled ‘We Make Hits’.

“‘We Make Hits’ started like most Yard Act songs do these days, in Ryan’s spare bedroom. He’d recorded a couple of basslines and I went round to throw some words on top just to see what might happen. I was reflecting on how things had changed so much for us over the last few years when I realised that sat round a laptop trying to make each other laugh, necking black coffee and craneing our heads out of the window to smoke cigs every hour or so, all that had really changed within the writing process was that, thanks to my baby, we were at Ryan’s house rather than mine and that Ryan had a place of his own now, which was nice,” explains frontman James Smith.

“Despite the outside blowing up, behind closed doors, we were the same, and I’m grateful for that. You can see the cynicism and the silliness on the surface of “We Make Hits” without much effort, but at its core, for me, it’s really an ode to friendship and the unfiltered joy you feel when you’re making music with the people you hold dear in your life. Meanwhile back in the Yardiverse, we’re getting the origin story of the hitmen Dynamite Dave and Dudley Sunglasses. A valid parable about the trappings of late capitalism, and the compromises we have to make to survive sometimes.”

Following up on recent singles ‘Dream Job’ and ‘Petroleum’, the track comes alongside a video from longtime collaborator ‘James Slater’.

“For “We Make Hits” I took a song which charts the origin story of the band and used it to tell the backstory of two hapless hitmen who upon receiving an eviction notice in their student bedsit embark on a job search which ultimately leads them to gainful employment as assassins for the Holy Global Enterprise,” Slater explains. “As ever with the Yard Act vids I’ve made, this vid is part of an ever expanding cinematic universe – a continuation of The Visitor’s journey we began with “The Trench Coat Museum”.”

‘Where’s My Utopia’ is set to arrive on 1st March via Island Records.