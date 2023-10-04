Yasmin Hass has released her Really Very Good debut single, ‘Cleo’

London-based singer-slash-songwriter Yasmin Hass has announced a debut EP, ‘Worst Of Me’, and dropped a Really Very Good debut single, ‘Cleo’.

It’s the first song released via the soon-to-be-properly-revealed label Cool Online, produced by a new production duo of The 1975‘s bassist Ross MacDonald and Ed Thomas (Jorja Smith, Stormy, Maisie Peters). The ‘Worst of Me’ EP is the first of three releases they’ll be creating for the label, and is set for release on 28th November.

“This song is about being utterly in love, whilst also wondering, how much freedom do I have left” Yasmin explains. “It touches on the thrill of the unknown and the sudden urge to break away from what feels comfortable and safe.”

You can check out ‘Cleo’ below.