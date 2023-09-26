Year Of The Knife have announced a new album, ‘No Love Lost Out’.

This marks the Delaware metalcore band’s first record since they were involved in a car accident while on tour earlier this year, with profits from sales going directly to the members’ ongoing recovery efforts. Set for release on 27th October via Pure Noise Records, it’s teased with early singles ‘Wish’ and ‘Last Laugh’.

Guitarist and bassist Brandon Watkins – who’s married to vocalist Madison Watkins – says: “After three months we’re finally gearing up to go home. We were in a terrible accident in Salt Lake City that left me concussed, Aaron with a broken femur and severed carotid artery, Andy with broken ankles, and Madi breaking almost everything and a traumatic brain injury. It’s been a long, long road but everyday brings new hope. Madi’s currently awake and alert, talking her head off, and doing constant speech, physical and occupational therapy. Like I said, it’s challenging but everyday is better. We’re looking forward to finally going home.

“This record represents so many things for us. It’s Madi’s big debut, her second set of recordings and first ever LP singing for YOTK. In my opinion she CRUSHES. It was super hard to come to the decision to release the record while she’s still recovering. The record was originally supposed to start rolling out in July but with everything that happened we thought it best to wait. Now that Madi’s more aware of what’s going on I think she’ll be really excited. And we’re really excited to share this record with all of you. Our influences are all over the place for this record. This was the second time each of us wrote music for the record–like Dust to Dust where we each wrote a song, we all contributed. Madi even wrote a breakdown. It was an awesome experience learning how we each express ourselves musically. This is what I’ve got.”

Check out their two new singles below.