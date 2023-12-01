Years & Years has released a new single, ‘A Very Fun Bad Idea’, produced with Georgia

Years & Years has shared a new single.

‘A Very Fun Bad Idea’ is a standalone track written by Olly Alexander for upcoming Sky Original film Bonus Track by Josh O’Connor and Mike Gilbert, for which he’s also an exec-producer.

“‘A Very Bad Fun Idea’ is the result of a conversation I had with Josh O’Connor many years ago about a film he was developing called Bonus Track,” Olly comments. “He asked if I would be interested in making a song for it, I love Josh and I immediately said yes.

“I met with director Julia Jackman and we discussed the story, the characters, falling in love for the first time and the sweetness of the early 2000s. This song is about the extreme emotion we feel at a pivotal moment in our lives and the lengths we go to for the people we love.

“I made the demo at home and I’m very excited you’ll be able to hear that version when you watch the movie (next year!). I’m also very excited to share this version of the song produced with my angel sister bff Georgia – I love you and I love the way this turned out so much.

“I can’t wait for you to see the movie , it’s great ! Until then please enjoy ‘A Very Bad Fun Idea.”

Check it out below.