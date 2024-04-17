Yellow Days has shared a new video for his reflection on painful goodbyes, ‘Mrs Moonlight’

Yellow Days has released a new video for ‘Mrs Moonlight’.

It’s a track from his latest album ‘Hotel Heaven’, which came out earlier this month, and arrives ahead of his European and USA tour, which runs throughout spring.

“Mrs Moonlight is about the fleeting,” he explains. “Whether that’s the moon as it passes and returns or a loved one you have to leave behind to see again soon. It’s a song about Goodbyes and how painful they are. I like to create odd juxtapositions with the subject matter and the lyrics. I think it makes the music more complex. It adds a manic, unhinged aspect to the music which I think is more human and relevant to people today – as we’re all a little manic and unhinged in today’s world.”

Check it out below.