Yellow Days has shared a new single inspired by appreciating your loved ones, ‘Finer Things In Life’

His new album is also out this week.
Photo Credit: Georgia Sydney Jones

Yellow Days has released a new single, ‘Finer Things In Life’.

It’s a track from his upcoming album ‘Hotel Heaven’, out this Friday (5th April), and also arrives ahead of his upcoming headline tour, which kicks off next week in Manchester.

George van den Broek says: “I’ve never cared about nice stuff, my trousers have cigarette burns in them. Some of my shirts have stains, I’d eat just about anything, and I hate snobbery. The only thing that I care about is being with the one I love. That’s the finer things to me.”

